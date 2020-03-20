US carries out five air strikes in Somalia

The US military has conducted five air strikes against al Shabaab militants in Somalia this week.

US Africa Command (Africom) said as part of an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army operation, and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, Africom conducted five airstrikes against al-Shabaab militants near Janaale, Somalia, on 16 and 17 March.

“These precision airstrikes targeted members of the al-Qaida-aligned terrorist network as they massed and manoeuvred in the vicinity of an ongoing Somali-led ground operation,” according to Africom.

“We protect and remain committed to our partners – plain and simple,” said Major General William Gayler, director of operations, US Africa Command. “We eliminated terrorists posing a direct and immediate threat, allowing our African partners to maintain the momentum on the ground.”

Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside AMISOM forces to increase security and seize ground from al-Shabaab.







US forces were in the area when the airstrikes occurred in order to advise and assist Somali and partner forces.