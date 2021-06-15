UN rights office voices concern on serious violations by Tunisian police

The United Nations human rights office in Tunisia said on Monday it is concerned about repeated allegations of serious violations by the Tunisian police, amid violent protests against police abuse that rocked the capital for six nights.

The protests erupted after a video showing police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger.

The video prompted criticism from political parties, local human rights organizations and President Kais Saied. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said the officers involved were arrested and the incident was unacceptable.

“These serious and repeated violations since the beginning of the year reveal continuing dysfunctions within the internal security services,” the United Nations human rights office in Tunisia said in a statement.