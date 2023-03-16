Two suspects, including SANDF member, arrested for attacking police and freeing prisoners

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Limpopo Tracking Team and Murder and Robbery Unit have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the attack on Police officers transporting six awaiting prisoners from Makhado Correctional Centre to Senwabarwana, helping the detainees escape from custody.

The incident occurred along the Vivo road on Monday, 13 March 2023. The suspects were arrested on the night of 14 March.

In a statement, the SAPS said the Team followed up on information received about the suspects and arrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national whom is believed to be the brother of one of the escapees, and a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), aged 38.

The suspects were arrested in Musina and the two motor vehicles that were used in the commission of the crime, a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota bakkie, were also found during the arrest and confiscated.

The SAPS said the following escapees are still at large:

Forward Shumba aged 26

Shingirai Nyandome aged 32

Brilliant Sibanda aged 26

Erick Sithole aged 35

Moses Zambara aged 32

Alex Nkomo aged 35

The two suspects, Kedibone Albert Langa (38) who is a member of South African National Defence Force and Thabani Sibanda (28); a Zimbabwean, on 15 March appeared in Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court and were remanded in custody until 22 March for further investigations. They are facing various charges ranging from aiding and abetting, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, malicious damage to property and discharging of a firearm.