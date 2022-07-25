Two more arrested in Malamulele Police Station robbery

Police in Limpopo have arrested an additional two suspects for the brazen robbery of the Malamulele Police Station on 21 November 2021.

The suspects, both aged 32, were allegedly part of a heavily armed gang that stormed the police station and robbed the station of firearms and ammunition.

They will join Godfrey Mabunda, 41, Sello Simon Sedi, 42, and Tumbu Gadron Makutu, 48, in the dock. The trio was arrested in January. During the robbery, the gang made off with of an assortment of R5 rifles, 9 mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement said members of the Tracking Team received information about the suspects at Acornhoek, Mpumalanga province and followed leads.

“These criminals were then traced at Castino village in the area, driving in a Toyota Hiace. Police approached the suspects who immediately sped off after noticing them,” he said.

“A car chase ensued and during the process, the suspects allegedly fired shots at the police who immediately returned fire. The members managed to corner the suspects and two were nabbed. During the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of a pistol, two magazines and ammunition. There were no injuries sustained during the shootout.”

Provincial SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the team of investigators probing the robbery.

“We appreciate the team for continuing to hit hard on these criminals who continue to make undermining the law with impunity, their business. We also thank community members for providing valuable information that led to these arrests,” she said.







Mojapelo said the suspects could be linked with numerous ATM bombings that took place at various locations in the province. They are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court today.