Tough measures and technology among new priorities for SAPS

The “mission is clear, our country must be safe for all,” says South Africa’s new police minister Senzo Mchunu, who outlined the new priorities of the South African Police Service (SAPS) at a press briefing in Pretoria on Monday, 15 July.

Noting that crime levels have increased, but that crime is different in each province, the Minister told members of the media that this warranted tough action, saying “tough measures need to be taken to reduce crime, where necessary.” All of this would be taken into consideration while developing a national policing strategy which has yet to be finalized. However, regarding the department’s view on how to address crime, the Minister said “we are interested in the causes and roots” of crimes committed.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Vowing to address increases in violent crimes including murder, rape, hijacking and kidnappings, the Minister said his intention is to make South Africa a safer place. “We literally want children to play free in the streets,” he added.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.