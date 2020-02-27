Top SA spooks phones cloned

Mobile phones belonging to South Africa’s state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo, her deputy and officials from the State Security Agency (SSA) were found to have been cloned, Dlodlo’s spokesman said.

The incident is being investigated by police. He said it was not known who was behind the attack or if sensitive information was compromised.

“We don’t have further information, all we know is the phones were cloned,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding the cloning was discovered when people received texts from deputy minister Zizi Kodwa’s phone he had not sent.

The incident is the latest to raise embarrassing questions for the agency over its ability to protect sensitive material it handles in the course of its work.







It follows a robbery at SSA headquarters in Pretoria earlier in February when money and documents were stolen.