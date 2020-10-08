Thousands of weapons destroyed in PE

Thousands of dangerous weapons have been destroyed at a smelter in the Nelson Mandela Bay District.

Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, joined the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, to witness the destruction of the weapons today.

The destruction took place today at Agni Steel, located at the Coega Industrial Development Zone.

“Our resolve to reduce the levels of serious crime generators and proliferation of dangerous weapons resulted in a resounding success when 14 254 dangerous weapons, including knives, spears and axes, together with 354 toy pistols and homemade firearms, as well as 204 air rifles and pistols were seized from within all the clusters.

“These dangerous weapons were seized by police officials at roadblocks, special operations, routine stop and searches, liquor outlets and intensive searches in hotspot areas across the Eastern Cape from 1 October 2019 to 31 January 2020.







“From the numbers confiscated, it is clear that the proliferation of dangerous weapons was dealt a significant blow. The destruction of these weapons will definitely ensure that they will never again be in circulation,” the South African Police Service said.