Thirty-three police killed in the line of duty in 2021/22

President Cyril Ramaphosa used Sunday’s SA Police Service (SAPS) national commemoration day to inform Bheki Cele, his police minister, to ensure police are adequately resourced to prevent, combat and investigate police killings.

He spoke at the SAPS memorial at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and told those present they were on hand to pay tribute to the 33 police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, “making sure South Africans are safe and protected”.

“Circumstances surrounding their deaths vary. Among those we honour, some were targeted by criminals for their firearms, others were involved in shootouts with criminals and others were killed by reckless drivers,” Ramaphosa said, adding the day should also be a call to society to mobilise against the “killing of police officers”.

Addressing Cele directly, the President said: “All perpetrators of attacks on police must be brought to book”.

While not going as far as advocating revenge, Ramaphosa said the dreams of slain officers for a safe and secure society would be realised with an end to police killings. He appealed to all South Africans to “transform the sorrow, hurt and anger at police deaths into a determination to rid our streets of all forms of crime”.







“Those responsible for police killings, who have not yet been arrested, must know that wherever they are, they will be found and they will face the full might of the law,” the President said