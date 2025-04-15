Technology, improved crime intelligence, upskilled detectives to boost crime-fighting

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has reaffirmed the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) commitment to efficient and accountable policing following the National Policing Summit, and pledged to combat crime by leveraging technology, improving crime intelligence, enhancing forensic services, and upskilling detective services.

“We are committed to realising an efficient, effective, and responsible police service; one that reflects the values and aspirations of our democracy. This is non-negotiable,” the Minister said while addressing a media briefing on the outcomes of the recently held three-day National Policing Summit.

At Friday’s briefing in Pretoria, the Minister said that the priorities of the police are to reduce murder, remove unnecessary firearms from communities, remove drugs, fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and organised crime.

The police are also aware of the increases in crimes such as kidnappings, extortion, cash-in-transit heists and stock theft.

Additionally, police have classified the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape as hotspots.

“As a means of effectively reducing crime, we have identified several key enablers, inclusive of using and improving our technology, strengthening our crime intelligence, capacitating and upskilling our detective services, improving and expanding our forensic services and improving the general environment under which police officers work.

“We have made mention of the budgetary constraints, but we have also committed to maximising the budget allocated and the resources at our disposal.

“Business has also come on board and through that partnership, there are projects aimed at capacitating, particularly our detective services, improving our technology and increasing our laboratories,” he explained.

Operations Room

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the summit engaged with seasoned researchers, academic leaders, the business sector, subject matter experts and community structures. The engagements were focused on how to turn the tide, recalibrate and reposition the SAPS for the future.

“During the summit deliberations, we assessed the current state and performance of the SAPS, focussed on operational inefficiencies. We identified pragmatic strategies that will improve and advance maximum effectiveness in policing while strategically repositioning the SAPS to ensure long-term relevance, heightened professionalism and the restoration of public trust.

“The SAPS will establish a National Policing Summit Operations Room. This facility will house a permanent scoreboard that will track and trace progress on the resolutions of the summit periodically for the next five years.

“We believe that this significant move will hold the management of the SAPS accountable to the nation, as we commit to turnaround the policing direction of this country,” Masemola explained.

Visibility

The Commissioner added that the summit’s focus was not on theoretical discussion alone, but rather on diagnosing real operational challenges, understanding community perceptions and analysing systemic shortcomings.

“The summit placed special emphasis on rethinking how SAPS can maximise its impact within existing constraints while repositioning itself for long-term relevance, professionalism, and enhancing public trust in policing.

“The first day of the summit interrogated the difference between being seen and being felt in communities. While the SAPS often reports on patrols and deployments, the quality and impact of these efforts on safety perceptions was central to the conversation.”

Masemola explained that the discussions reflected a disconnect between visible policing efforts and actual community safety outcomes, prompting a call for a more intentional, impact-focused presence.

Masemola also hinted that the Summit touched on technology as a transformative tool in the modernisation of policing.

“Summit discussions addressed real-time crime tracking, GIS [geographic information system] mapping, AI-driven analytics, and predictive policing. Participants discussed how these technologies can help SAPS anticipate criminal activity and deploy resources more efficiently.

“Emphasis was placed on data quality, interoperability of systems and the critical need for digital literacy within SAPS,” said the Commissioner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the summit that was held at Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Gauteng on Tuesday last week.

The Summit, among other things, addressed the high levels of crime in South Africa by reflecting on current policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the South African Police Service.

