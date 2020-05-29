Sudan army officer dies, soldiers hurt in attack by Ethiopian militia-SUNA

A Sudanese military officer was killed and several soldiers wounded on Thursday in an attack by Ethiopian militias on the Sudanese side of the border with Ethiopia, the official SUNA news agency said.

In the eastern city of al-Qadarif, “Ethiopian militia penetrated through (the border) and attacked agricultural projects and clashed with military forces in Barkat Noreen camp,” SUNA added.







Sudan’s military spokesman said several soldiers were killed and wounded, blaming militias “supported by Ethiopia,” according to SUNA.