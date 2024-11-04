Successful Op Vala Umgodi deployment ends in North West province after hundreds apprehended

South Africa’s North West was the proverbial “happy hunting ground” for soldiers deployed as part of the SA Army Light Modern Brigade (LMB) supporting police as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining as per the Operation Vala Umgodi tasking.

Ahead of success in forcing illegal miners, widely known as zama zamas, to surface from unused mine shafts in the Orkney/Stilfontein area at the weekend, the LMB contingent in North West racked up 200 plus suspected zama zama apprehensions over five months since deploying in May. They, along with 225 taken into custody in the same area over the weekend, are believed to have been illegally mining in a province known for chrome, gold, platinum and other mineral reserves.

The 225 are, the South African Police Service said, believed to be part of hundreds if not thousands of illegal miners stuck underground without food or water due to police and soldiers blocking supply routes. More illegal miners are expected to resurface soon.

The SA Army LMB activation for the North West Vala Umgodi tasking is managed by the SANDF (SA National Defence Force) Joint Tactical Headquarters for the province and comprised a company each from 6 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Makhanda (Eastern Cape) and Ingobamakhosi Regiment in Pietermaritzburg (Kwa Zulu-Natal). Other regular and reserve units also contributed manpower and material for the deployment, authorised by SANDF Commander-in-Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ahead of taking up station in the North West, the deployment underwent mission specific preparation training at the SA Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Lohathla, Northern Cape.

In addition to the Orkney/Stilfontein area, where four soldiers died from suspected carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in July while on guard duty at a disused mine shaft, the deployment also found itself in and around Hartbeespoort and Rustenburg.

Patrols and observation posts saw soldiers “repel illegal miners and dismantle their operations” Lieutenant Bongani Ngubane reported for the North West Joint Tactical Headquarters.

In addition to apprehending hundreds of illegal miners, soldiers and police confiscated equipment used in illegal mining to the value of over R3 million.

Ahead of a deployment end function the two-pip officer reported the LMB soldiers “made their mark, serving with dedication”. Commanders at all levels in the deployment structure ensured there was no loss of focus keeping eyes n mission success at all times.

The soldiers were due to return to the SA Army Combat Training Centre on 31 October after concluding their Vala Umgodi operations.

The South African Police Service’s Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya said Operation Vala Umgodi is yielding positive results across the country.

“We are closely monitoring the situation that is unfolding in the North West province, we are not backing down until all those illegal miners resurface and are arrested. Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13 691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining. We have seized R5 million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million through Operation Vala Umgodi”.

The majority of those that have been arrested are inclusive of South Africans, Mozambicans, and Basotho nationals.