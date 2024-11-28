Stilfontein zama zamas likely have Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to resist take-down

A hellish picture worthy of a Tolkien fantasy novel is emerging of the Stilfontein zama zama crisis – including improvised explosive booby-traps illegal miners could likely manufacture right there and use to resist a forcible take-down by Police and the SA National Defence Force.

Such improvised weapons – in the form of fuse-lit bombs and hand-grenades made from explosives shaved off legal mining supplies by formal miners and sold to zama zamas – would be devastating if used in cramped and hot tunnel mazes against law enforcement.

Combined with assault rifles and other military equipment of which the zama zamas seem to have a substantial supply, this makes occupied mines impregnable underground fortresses unless Police vastly upgrade their equipment.

