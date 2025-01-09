South Africa’s ‘spooks’ supply intel to law enforcement – Ntshavheni

Assistance – intelligence-wise – from the State Security Agency (SSA) to law enforcement is continuous, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and has, among others, focussed on “instability in the mining sector”, conflict in the minibus taxi industry and “mitigating” the electricity crisis.

Additionally, SSA operatives and analysts saw to it law enforcement agencies, in the form of the Border Management Authority (BMA) and SA Police Service (SAPS), were provided with intelligence “product” on vulnerabilities at South Africa’s air, land and maritime ports of entry.

Ntshavheni was replying to Sixolisa Gcilishe, an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP). Gcilishe is a National Assembly (NA) public representative who sought details of assistance given to law enforcement to “improve efficiency and effectiveness in combatting crime and ensuring justice for victims”.

The Ntshavheni reply has it the SSA “set an objective to provide intelligence in line with National Intelligence Priorities (NIPs) – to inform, forewarn, advise and contribute to combat organised crime on intelligence risks related to securing the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order” in the 2024/2025 financial year.

It notes further: “There is continuous support to law enforcement agencies to improve their efficiency and effectiveness in combating crime and ensuring justice for victims. However, the SSA still endeavours and pursues the aim of intelligence collection, analysis, advice and recommendations to focus intensively over the next five years on threats to the critical success factors of the 7th administration’s priorities that are encapsulated in the draft medium term development plan (MTDP) 2024 /2029”.

South Africa’s intelligence agents find themselves in an environment characterised by what the minister said is “an escalation of threats” in 2024/25. These include to the authority of the State, the well-being and safety of South Africans as well as the country’s territorial integrity and the economy.

“Alerts and daily intelligence products on various instances of social instability were provided to the National Joints and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), SAPS, at national and provincial levels, and SAPS Crime Intelligence. The products were used to inform deployments by law enforcement structures aimed at curbing anti-constitutional activities and preventing harm and damage to personnel, property and infrastructure.

“In addition, strategic products are generated in accordance with the 2024/25 SSA production schedule. Through recommendations to policymakers and law enforcement agencies, the products contribute toward preventing risks and threats to national security in the medium to long term,” Ntshavenhi stated.