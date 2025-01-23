South African private security industry faces scrutiny over firearm losses

As of 30 September 2024, a significant number of firearms are in the possession of private security companies in South Africa, with the total reaching 126 529. This figure, which was disclosed in a recent parliamentary question posed by Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana to the Minister of Police, reflects the extent of the armed presence that these companies maintain across the country.

The distribution of licensed firearms among private security companies varies considerably by province. Gauteng, the economic hub of South Africa, holds the highest share, with a staggering 77 089 firearms. KwaZulu-Natal follows with 26 792, while Limpopo reported over 8,000 firearms in the possession of private security firms. In contrast, provinces like the Northern Cape and Free State have fewer firearms, with the Northern Cape reporting just 210 licensed firearms.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.