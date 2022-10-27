South Africa notes US terror alert

The Presidency has moved to assure South Africans that law enforcement agencies are monitoring any threats to the public.

This after the Embassy of the United States of America on Wednesday issued a security alert to its citizens in South Africa that terrorists “may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people” in Sandton.

In a statement, the Presidency said it noted the alert.

“The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” the statement said.

The Presidency said any threats are “acted upon”.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

“Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the statement said.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Naledi Pandor, has called on the global community to collaborate in combating terrorism.

Pandor said the government was concerned about the terror alert issued by the US Embassy about a possible attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend.

“Terrorism is always a big threat that the global community must collaborate on. We are very concerned about terrorism after the alert the US embassy informed us about, clearly our security organs are paying attention to this matter.

“All countries have to unite to combat terrorism. It’s exacting a terrible toll in the Sahal region and whatever we can do together, I think that we must all pull our security capacities into a united force against terrorists.”

It is suspected that the gay pride festival scheduled for 29 October and a two-week comedy show by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz at the Theatre on the Square could be potential attack targets, News24 reported.

News24 also reported that three independent sources had said that American authorities had identified seven individuals believed to be part of a cell aligned to the Islamic State (ISIS). Peace talks between warring Ethiopian parties currently under way in Pretoria was also flagged by South Africa’s intelligence agencies as a potential target.

Security analyst Jasmine Opperman believes that although the alert lacks substantiated detail, “we cannot ignore SA’s increase vulnerability to terrorism.”







South Africa has deployed troops to fight terrorists in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, and this may one motive for a possible attack.