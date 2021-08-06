Soldiers killed in Lake Chad attack

At least 26 Chadian soldiers were killed by suspected Boko Haram assailants following an attack on a patrol in the Lake Chad area, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa said.

Another 14 soldiers were wounded in the encounter, which ended with the army repulsing the attackers, Bermandoa said.







Chad is a key contributor to a multinational force in the Lake Chad basin fighting jihadist insurgency Boko Haram, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009. It has killed more than 30 000 people and forced about two million to flee their homes.