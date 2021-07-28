Six killed in attack on Cameroon military post

Unidentified attackers killed five Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian during a raid on a military outpost in the country’s far north, local authorities said the second deadly raid in the area in the past week.

An army post in Zigue village was attacked on Monday night, according to two officials who asked not to be identified.

The attack follows a raid 50 km north of Zigue on Saturday, claimed by Islamic State. Eight soldiers were killed in that raid, according to the defence ministry.

Cameroon, alongside neighbouring Nigeria and Chad, is battling the Boko Haram militant group, but more recently clashed with fighters identifying themselves as Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).







In the aftermath of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau’s death in May, ISWAP sought to absorb Boko Haram fighters and unify the groups which previously fought each other for control of territory.