Six dead in Sudan tribal clashes

At least six people died and 20 were injured in the Sudanese port city Suakin, a local doctors committee said, following tribal clashes over removal of the neighbouring state’s governor.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok relieved Salih Amar, governor of Kassala State, of his duties following opposition to his appointment and protests by the powerful Hadandawa tribe. The move was rejected by Amar’s Beni Amer tribe in the Red Sea State, which includes Port Sudan and Suakin.

Members of both tribes live in both states.

Authorities imposed a curfew in Port Sudan and Suakin, 60 km away, from 12pm until 4am starting Wednesday and shut roads leading to the cities, state news agency SUNA reported.

Fighting between the Beni Amer and Hadandawa previously broke out in 2019 and tribe leaders signed a peace agreement to stem the violence.





