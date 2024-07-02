Senzo Mchunu replaces Bheki Cele as Police Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday 30 June announced the new members of the National Executive for the seventh administration, and this includes a new police minister.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation, has been appointed as Police Minister, replacing Bheki Cele, while the new deputies are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

Mchunu was formerly the Minister of Public Service and Administration from 30 May 2019 to 5 August 2021 and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal from 22 August 2013 until 23 May 2016.

