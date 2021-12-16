Security cluster on high alert this festive season

Road traffic officers and other members of law enforcement agencies will be out in full force this festive season to ensure compliance with the law and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic across South Africa.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster comprised of Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice and Correctional Minister, Ronald Lamola and Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise briefed the media this morning on the state of readiness for the festive season.

The cluster outlined measures underway to ensure a safer festive season in South Africa.

On the general safety of people, Cele said that by working closely with community structures such as community policing forums, civil-society organisations, traditional leaders and faith-based organisations, the cluster continues to create the interface between government and communities.

“These structures continue to strengthen our crime-prevention measures within communities. Our criminal justice system continues to work hard in ensuring that those who violate the laws of the land are made to account and face the full might of the law,” he said.

The Minister said that the Department of Home Affairs will share information on the operating hours at ports of entry, which have been extended by two hours to ensure proper services during this busy period.

Working with law-enforcement agencies, the department will be on high alert for any illegal activities at ports of entry, including preventing the potential influx of undocumented foreign nationals and smuggling of stolen goods.

Former President Zuma’s parole

The cluster has noted the recent ruling by the North Gauteng High Court nullifying and setting aside the decision of the national commissioner on granting medical parole to former President Jacob Zuma.

Minister Cele said that they have noted the Department of Correctional Services’s decision to appeal the judgment.

“As the cluster, we wish to reiterate our confidence in our constitutional democracy that provides that all people are equal before the law.

“The separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary are the bedrock of our Constitution, and our courts function without fear or favour as they entrench the rule of law. Any form of recourse must follow appropriate channels within the confines of the law,” he said.

The JCPS cluster remains committed to upholding the laws of the country and has assured the nation that working with communities, they will ensure the safety of the public during this festive period.







“Lastly, let us vaccinate, wear our masks and avoid big gatherings during this festive period,” said Cele.