SA’s second quarter rape statistics unchanged at over 10 000 rapes

Between July and September 2023, 10 516 rapes were reported to the South African Police Service, almost the same as the 10 590 cases recorded in the same period last year.

This is according to Police Minister General Bheki Cele, who released the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023/2024 on Friday.

According to the figures, 4 726 rape incidents took place at either the home of the rape victim, or the home of the perpetrator which are known to the victim, such as a family member, a friend or a neighbour.

Statistics showed that contact sexual offences declined by 35.9% between July and September, but common assault rose by 958 incidents to 45 348.

While fewer women and children were killed in South Africa between July to September 2023 (decreasing by 10.9% and 7.0% respectively to 881 women and 293 children), Cele said the crime figures show that far too many women and children in the country are not safe around people that they know and trust, and at times those that they love and in the places where they are supposed to be safe.

Cele said it was clear that the attacks and violence meted on women, children, the elderly and the most vulnerable in this country remained shameful. Between July and September 2023, 1 514 incidents of attempted murder, involving female victims were reported. Furthermore, females were victims in 14 401 assault grievous bodily harm (GBH) incidents reported to the police during the reporting period.

Children have not been spared, with 293 children killed between July to September 2023. In the same period, 361 incidents of attempted murder and 1 820 of assault GBH were perpetrated against children.

Cele said the Police Ministry is motivated by the continued successes in bringing to book Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) perpetrators. “Our docket analysis shows that the arrest of serial sexual offenders is reducing incidents of sexual offences. The SAPS continues to collaborate with social partners to eradicate the scourge of GBVF and educate communities on the matter.”

Among the success include the recent identification and takedown of 27 sexual predators in the country, and the recent sentencing of Mario Giusti to 6 400 years in jail, after being found guilty of more than 1 000 charges of child pornography.

“The historic DNA backlog which was standing at over 240 000 two years ago has now been cleared,” Cele added. “SAPS forensic laboratories across the country continue to work optimally and relevant contracts crucial for the functioning of labs are in place. The consumables essential for the processing of samples continue to be procured.

“These policy interventions are coupled with functioning of GBV desks at police stations countrywide. These desks are staffed with officers trained in GBVF-related courses as well as victim empowerment, domestic violence and sexual offences related programs,” Cele said.