SA’s increasing crime figures “tell sobering story”

Crime is generally on the increase and crimes that are of concern include murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom payments, and extortion.

This is according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu who released the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year in Cape Town on Friday.

“These numbers tell a sobering story, reflecting the severity of the challenges we face. These numbers represent more than just figures on a page; they reflect the lived realities of our citizens—their fears, their losses, and their hopes for a safer tomorrow.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The data is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. We are confronted with a crisis that threatens the safety of our communities and undermines the stability of our nation. Contact crimes, in particular, are wreaking havoc and instilling fear,” said the Minister.

South Africa has seen an increase in the number of contact crimes reported at the country’s police stations during this year’s first quarter, from April to June 2024.

Contact crimes increased by 3 831 from 149 806 cases to 153 637 cases reported in the first quarter of 2021-2022 and 2023-2024.

This is followed by assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm with 2 247 cases and common assault with 1 339 cases.

Mchunu said the top crime police stations are in four provinces, Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“It is worth noting that the Limpopo province recorded 3.3% per capita, making it the safest province in as far as murder is concerned,” he said.

The top 30 police stations for murder cases were in four provinces.

“All the top 30 stations for murder were in only four provinces, namely Western Cape [11 stations], KwaZulu-Natal [eight], Eastern Cape [six] and Gauteng [five].

“The leading stations among them were Nyanga [Western Cape], followed by Inanda [KwaZulu-Natal], Umlazi [KwaZulu-Natal], Khayelitsha [Western Cape] and Harare [Western Cape],” the Minister said.

During the previous quarter, 6 228 cases of murder were reported as compared to the current 6 198 cases.

Mchunu said there has been an increase in rape and extortion cases reported.

“We have been reading about kidnappings and extortion cases in the media; 135 cases of kidnapping for ransom were recorded in the first quarter, with Gauteng and KZN accounting for 81 and 15 cases respectively.”

On the list of the top 30 police stations where rape cases were lodged, Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal is first, followed by Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and third is Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo.

Touching on police murders, Mchunu said 21 police officers were killed in the first quarter (16 off duty and five on duty officers), with the largest number of officers being from the Eastern Cape (five), KZN (four) Western Cape (four).

“We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively,” he said.

The number of cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng are still a concern.

Police would be meeting with various cash in transit companies to discuss measures aimed at curbing this crime.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

He said his department’s priorities for the 7th Administration are clear and resolute.

“Bringing crime levels down is our number one priority, to protect the citizens of South Africa and make them feel safe again,” he said.

The Minister explained that elections had resulted in the delay of the release for the last quarter of the previous financial year and that these would be made available on the police’s website.