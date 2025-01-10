SAPS upping crime fighting skills – Mchunu

South African policemen and women, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, are and will be adequately trained to deal with the growing challenges law enforcement officers face.

Replying to a Parliamentary question posed by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Khonziwe Hlonyana, he said the SA Police Service (SAPS) is investing in technologies to modernise policing. This was being done due to “constant evolution of technology and its exploitation by criminals” the Ministerial response reads with the rider that it was happening “within the constraints of outdated platforms and prevailing budget reductions”.

He told his questioner four technologies are prioritised. They are a digital radio communication network; surveillance and access control solutions for “effective security at SAPS sites, including police stations”; unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones or remotely piloted aerial vehicles; and providing body worn and in vehicle dashboard cameras. All told these will ensure uninterrupted, reliable and secured radio communications; improve situational awareness and response times and enhance police safety and accountability.

