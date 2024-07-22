SAPS uncovers massive R2 billion drug lab

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, applauded an operation by a joint team of Limpopo Hawks and Limpopo SAPS. The operation resulted in four arrests and the discovery of a sophisticated drug lab in Groblersdal, where chemicals worth R2 billion were seized in one of South Africa’s largest ever drug busts.

Four suspects including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals were arrested on 19 July 2024, in an intelligence driven operation by members of the Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team. At this farm, the authorities searched four structures, and uncovered a massive clandestine drug laboratory.

The search uncovered large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R2 billion. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has since the beginning of the year have uncovered ten clandestine drug laboratories, which have led to 34 arrests.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.