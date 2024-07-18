SAPS to recruit additional members to combat crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to recruit additional members to bolster its ranks over the three-year Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period in an effort to combat crime in the country.

Presenting the department’s Budget Vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday 16 July, newly appointed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the department is committed to expanding its workforce, enhancing police visibility, improving community responsiveness, detection rate, crime intelligence capability, and to building public confidence in the police service.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“This strategic expansion is crucial for addressing the growing demands of the communities and ensuring that we can effectively combat crime across the country. During the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 budget periods, additional funding allowed us to enlist 10 000 employees, respectively.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.