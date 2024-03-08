SAPS Special Task Force strengthened

The sharp end of the SA Police Service (SAPS) was honed even further this week when 13 Special Task Force (STF) members were presented with parachute wings.

Just how elite the STF is can be seen from 525 serving SAPS personnel applying to join the unit. A hundred and fifty made it to pre-selection with 110 of these reaching the training programme. Only 13 finished and passed the stringent total 15-month STF programme.

They will now be part of response to high risk situations, ranging from hostage taking to kidnappings, cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and illicit mining operations, the SAPS reported.

Parachute wings, as in SA Army airborne units, are testimony to the holder’s ability to exit perfectly serviceable aircraft and land safely into all manner of terrain where their weapons proficiency and tactical skills will be put to use in life-threatening situations.

On hand at the SAPS Academy in Pretoria to present the new STF additions with their wings was Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, SAPS Deputy National Commissioner.

She told those awarded wings South Africa needs a police service staffed by loyal, disciplined, upright men and women willing to serve with dignity and pride.

“Best wishes for what lies ahead and more importantly, on the journey you are about to embark on. I have no doubt that you are equal to the tasks that you will be required to perform. All of us have every confidence in you that you will have meaningful and successful careers as STF members. Always remember this is a calling, it’s about passion and commitment to the badge,” she is reported as saying.