SAPS receives over R8 million in donations, including Cellebrite UFED device

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has received significant donations of equipment and services over the past two financial years, enhancing its operational capacity. During the 2023/24 financial year, SAPS benefited from 21 donations, which included furniture, office equipment, machinery, vehicles, and maintenance services. Notable contributions included vehicles, night vision devices, and a Cellebrite UFED device valued at R466,000, donated by the British High Commission. These items were provided to various police stations across the country.

Among the largest contributions were utility vehicles, including 10 Toyota Hilux trucks, valued at over R6.4 million in total. The United States Embassy donated equipment worth R321,395 to the Johannesburg Central station, while other donations, such as a diesel generator and building repairs, further supported SAPS infrastructure.

For the first six months of the 2024/25 financial year, 13 additional donations were received, primarily benefitting the Plettenberg Bay Victim Empowerment Room. Contributions included furniture, carpets, and domestic equipment, amounting to R88,378.

