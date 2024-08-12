SAPS raids illegal firearm training camp in Limpopo

In the wake of the investigation into an illegal military training camp in White River, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has raided a suspected illegal firearm training facility in Limpopo.

On 08 August 2024, members of SAPS, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Public Order Policing (POP), the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), a Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Modimolle Vispol raided an alleged firearm training facility in Modimolle. Although no arrests have been made, SAPS seized several licensed firearms and ammunition, and an investigation is underway.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Hawks’ spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa noted “the purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military-related training cannot be ruled out.” Mmuroa further added that the Hawks had received a tip-off regarding suspicious training and initiated a raid.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.