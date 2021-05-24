SAPS O Kae Molao ops continue

Gauteng police arrested more than a thousand suspects at the weekend during various operations, with 150 allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects were arrested during O Kae Molao operations, tracing of wanted suspects and routine police stops and searches in various parts of the province between Friday and Sunday.

Among serious crimes committed were violent ones such as rape, sexual assault, murder, car hijacking, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, theft, fraud, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Police also arrested over 70 people for contravention of the National Disaster Management Act.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela led integrated law enforcement agencies in Kagiso on the West Rand, joined by MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.

During the operation, police arrested more than 40 drunk drivers at a road block with 138 other suspects arrested in the West Rand for crimes including possession of drugs, armed robbery, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Crime combatting operations were also conducted in Soweto with more than 165 suspects arrested for crimes ranging from rape, murder, assault, theft, intimidation, pointing a firearm and robbery.

In the Tshwane district over 310 suspects were nabbed by integrated law enforcement agencies made up of SA Police Service, Metro and Gauteng traffic police.

These suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from assault, possession of suspected stolen property, reckless and negligent driving and dealing in drugs.

Joint intelligence-driven operations yielded positive results in the Ekurhuleni District where 363 suspects were arrested for crimes including assault, robbery, and possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

In Sedibeng, police arrested 58 suspects for offences including murder, burglary, theft, robbery and selling liquor without licence.

The suspects will appear in Magistrate’s Courts in Gauteng in due course.





