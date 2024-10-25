SAPS looking for a new armoured troop carrier

The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently issued a tender for a new armoured troop carrier, fitted with Mobile Adjustable Rescue/Assault System (MARS) to transport 12 members, including driver and co-driver, through various danger zones.

The mid-August tender specified that the vehicle should have an ergo-metric internal height of minimum 1.8 m, not exceeding 2 m.

The vehicle shell must be a monohull and be powered by an engine with a minimum displacement of 6.5 litres and minimum output of 240 hp. The gearbox must be fully automatic 6-speed. Further, power steering, permanent 4×4 mobility and a top speed of 120 km/h is specified, with fuel capacity to allow for minimum 600 km range.

