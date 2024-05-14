SAPS issues armoured vehicle tender for Special Task Force

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a tender for the conversion of a Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 LE Premium, or similar type of vehicle to armoured for the Special Task Force’s visible policing and operations division.
The bid, 19/1/9/1/124 TV (23), has a closing date of 10 June.
According to the particulars in the tender document, the contract is for two years and the SAPS will provide the vehicle.
“The armouring must be as light as possible but be B6 compliant and be upgradable to STANAG level 1 on all vertical sides to stop the following calibre bullets and all 1 lesser threats: a) 5,56 x 45 mm Nato Ball Lead core (R4, RS); b) 7,62 x 39 mm Ball Mild Steel Core (AK-47); c) 7,62 x 51 mm Nato Ball Lead Core (R1); d) 7,62 x 39 mm API (AK-47).”
