SAPS intercepts convoy carrying R1 million in Illicit cigarettes

Officers of the Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad have intercepted a convoy of five “high-powered vehicles” loaded with illicit cigarettes, and following a high-speed pursuit, apprehended three suspects, and seized illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million.

The chase occurred along the R519 Bergenek road towards Zebediela on 23 August, when a black Jeep from Polokwane, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes, failed to stop when heeded by officers. The Jeep collided with a truck, overturned, and the driver, a foreign national, died on the scene. The truck driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Two additional suspects, a South African and a foreign national, were arrested in a Toyota Rav 4, while a third foreign national was arrested in a white Ford Ranger, with both vehicles containing illicit cigarettes. A white Mercedes Benz van and charcoal Ford Ranger were recovered at Bergenek village in Westenburg policing area, still loaded with illicit cigarettes. It is believed an unknown number of suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.