SAPS has “strategies” and “key interventions” to fight crime and corruption

Thanks to a Parliamentary question and the Deputy President answering questions in the National Assembly (NA), South Africans know the SA Police Service (SAPS) has “two strategies in place” to address corruption.

In addition to the reply given to African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe by SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, South Africans also heard Cabinet’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster plans “key interventions” to combat high crime levels. This was one of six questions answered by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in the National Assembly ahead of Parliament rising for the May elections.

Meshoe was told ethics management and fraud and corruption prevention strategies are in place at the SAPS.

Ethics management aims to reinforce discipline in the service by way of ethical leadership, professionalism, discipline management and what is termed “an ethics management programme”. This, according to the written response, “addresses the organisational capacity to manage ethics, the raising of knowledge and awareness of ethics in SAPS, the promoting of a ‘speak-up culture’ and active management of conflicts of interest”.

The fraud and corruption strategy has four legs to protect Police Minister Bheki Cele’s crime busters from economic, reputational and legal risks. They are prevention, detection, investigation and resolution of fraud and corruption.

Answering questions from NA representatives, Mashatile noted that fighting crime and corruption “remained a top priority for the ANC-led government” which continued strengthening the criminal justice system by way of, among others, support to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and implementation of an integrated crime and violence prevention strategy (ICVPS). Alongside these, the SAPS incorporated ICPCAP (increased crime prevention and combating action plan) as part of its national policing strategy.

ICPCAP, Mashatile’s written reply reads, includes implementation of weekly, intelligence-led high-density operations, within all prioritised station precincts, under Operation Shanela. “The Ministry of Police monitors progress through Operation Shanela, aiming to reduce violent crime and improve community safety by enhancing a multi-disciplinary approach to criminal activities.”

In closing he said government remained determined to “intensify” crime fighting efforts and root out corruption and “all its causes”.