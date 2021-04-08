SAPS deploys 200 officers to Cape Town crime hotspots

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.

The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Service.

Addressing the parade of the officers on Wednesday, Cele said the province continues to experience stubbornly high levels of violent crime.

Cele said the reinforcements could not have come at a better time.

“The Western Cape’s high murder rate is simply unacceptable. In the past week and during the long weekend, 100 people were killed either by stabbing or were shot dead in this province.

“It is important that we put shoulder to the wheel to make sure that the people of this province, especially those living in and around the city of Cape Town, know what peace looks like,” said the Minister.

The brigade, which includes members of visible policing, crime intelligence, forensics and detective services, will focus their skill sets on crime hotspots such as Khayelitsha, Delft, Kraaifontein, Nyanga, Harare and Philippi East.

These areas are in the top 30 police stations with the most contact crimes such murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery and sexual offences.

Cele told the police members that they remain the most valuable resource in fighting crime. He said there simply can be no room for complacency.

“Your presence in this province must yield results. We cannot afford anything less. The people of this province are sick and tired of crime, and they are relying on you to consistently and effectively flush out criminals.







“At all costs, you must also protect the women and children and the most vulnerable, and remember that drug and alcohol abuse remain the major cause of violence in many of the communities that you are serving,” Cele said.