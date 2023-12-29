SAPS continues crackdown on illegal mining operations

More than 90 people suspected of illegal mining have been arrested in various parts of Gauteng.

In a statement on Friday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said integrated law enforcement operations against disruptive illegal mining are conducted weekly, focusing on districts such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand.

These, it said, continue to yield positive results as “more than 90 undocumented foreign nationals who are suspected to be illegal miners were arrested this week, from Wednesday, 27 December 2023 to date.”

During the operations, police seized illegal mining tools that included generators, gas cylinders, jack hammers, steel balls, gold bearing material, water pump motors and two live ammunition rounds of a rifle.

Illegal mining sites were also disrupted and dismantled.

“The law enforcement agencies will continue with these disruptive operations in the province,” said the police.

Meanwhile, police in the North West, together with other law enforcement agencies, are continuing with the Safer Festive Season Operation Shanela campaign.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 1 250 suspects between Thursday, 21 and Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

The suspects were amongst others, arrested for rape, murder, malicious damage to property, burglary of residential and business premises, theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Of the 1 250 suspects, 399 were wanted for contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, house robbery and business robbery. Furthermore, 169 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

The arrests were made through the execution of several actions, which included stop and searches, road blocks, vehicle check points, visiting and inspecting of licensed liquor premises, second-hand goods dealers, tracing of wanted suspects and many others.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of mandrax tablets, crystal meth, five dangerous weapons and six handguns, among others.

Meanwhile, 52 suspects were also arrested during the illegal mining Operation “Vala Umgodi” campaign, between Monday, 18 December and Sunday, 24 December 2023.

The suspects were nabbed during disruptive operations in Stilfontein and Witrandjie in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Bojanala Platinum Districts. The suspects include 18 Lesotho, eight Mozambique, two Malawi and two Bangladesh nationals as well as 16 South Africans.

During the arrest, the police seized gold bearing material, a truck, spade and two cell phones, among others.

North West provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has congratulated the police for their sterling work and dedication they have shown throughout the festive season operations.