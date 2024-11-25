Sandton Central’s high-tech CCTV network takes shape

Sandton Central, known as South Africa’s commercial hub, is home to a wide array of national and international corporate offices, financial services, businesses, and is also a popular international tourist destination. With its high-profile status, the safety and security of the precinct are considered top priorities. To safeguard this key district, Sandton Central Management District (SCMD) was established, funded by local commercial property owners, to ensure a seamless experience for businesses and visitors alike.

In 2019, Vumacam, a specialist in smart city surveillance solutions, partnered with the Sandton Central Improvement District (CID) to enhance security measures within the precinct. The ultimate goal of the partnership was to create a high-tech, integrated security network which would enable greater safety, while leveraging technology to improve community well-being. Vumacam’s vision was to extend its CCTV network into non-residential areas, such as commercial hubs, large precincts, and city improvement districts, with Sandton Central identified as a prime location to pilot this security system.

Vumacam launched its CCTV security system in Sandton Central in May 2020, with an initial installation of 57 SafeCity Poles, equipped with 216 CCTV cameras, with plans for expansion to a total of 238 cameras. These cameras feature a combination of Overview Cameras and License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology. The system’s capabilities allow for real-time monitoring, detection of suspicious activity, and rapid response to detected threats, the company said.

