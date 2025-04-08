SANDF ‘deployment’ to Matatiele clarified

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has not been officially deployed to Matatiele in the Eastern Cape to control a peaceful march. Rather, soldiers were present in the area and provided support to the SA Police Service.

On Tuesday, marchers took to the streets to demand justice following the alleged rape of a seven-year-old child known as Cwecwe.

Footage emerged of SANDF soldiers providing security along with members of the police, drawing widespread condemnation.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command “vehemently” condemned the “shameful and unwarranted deployment of soldiers form the South African National Defence Force to the peaceful #JusticeForCwecwe march in Matatiele.” The Youth Command said in a statement, “it is both appalling and unacceptable for the SANDF to be deployed to unarmed civilians seeking justice for the tragic rape of Cwecwe, a seven year old child who was violated in a school in the Eastern Cape Province, Bergview College.”

The Command accused the military of “being reduced to a militia used to intimidate and militarise a civil society protest.”

In a letter to Thoko Didiza, Speaker of the National Assembly, the Economic Freedom Fighters pointed out that in terms of section 201(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, only the President may authorise the employment of the defence force in cooperation with the police service. When the military is deployed, the President must inform Parliament promptly and in appropriate detail of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, the location of deployment, number of people deployed etc.

“Did the President formally communicate to Parliament his intention to deploy the SANDF to assist the SAPS in providing security at the protests for justice for Cwecwe?” the EFF asked.

Similarly, the ANC Youth League Eastern Cape condemned the “unnecessary presence of private security and the SANDF at [a] peaceful march in Matatiele.”

ActionSA, meanwhile, expressed “deep concern regarding the recent revelation of the employment of SANDF personnel during the #JusticeforCwecwe march in Matatiele.” The party said the use of armed defence force personnel in what is clearly a civilian protest raises alarm about the militarisation of public order policing “and the apparent disregard for constitutional safeguards. The citizens have every right to protest peacefully without intimidation from soldiers.”

The GOOD Party said it was “shocked” to see footage of the SANDF being deployed to Matatiele. It said the primary responsibility of the National Defence Force is to address external threats to the nation and deployments to support police “should only occur in exceptional circumstances, during critical moments that justify their use. Previous examples of SANDF deployment within South Africa include responses to the COVID-19 hard lockdown, the July 2021 unrest, and more recently, Operation Prosper aimed at curbing illegal mining activities by zama zamas and related criminal activity as well as securing power stations.”

The party added that South Africans have the right to protest, and there were no indications that this march would be anything but peaceful. “The Department of Defence owes the public a clear explanation regarding the legality and necessity of this deployment. The GOOD Party demands transparency and accountability from those in charge of this decision.”

Ian Cameron, National Assembly Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, clarified that SANDF soldiers were not in fact deployed. “Only the president can order such a deployment,” he explained.

“SANDF members were travelling along [the] R56 near [a] garage where [the] SAPS had stopped the crowd passing. The SANDF members had to stop there too and stood off at the gathering until the road was cleared for them to then continue travelling,” Cameron said.

However, experts believe the soldiers’ actions may have been illegal, even if inadvertent. They were apparently being transported by bus from their home base to a border deployment base. If they got off their bus to assist the police without official authorisation, they may have acted illegally.

defenceWeb understands the decision by the SANDF to support the police during the march was taken by a local military commander using his discretion, and that commander will be investigated for his actions.

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence said it will urgently demand the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, verify the authenticity of the video showing the soldiers in Matatiele and provide an urgent report on the circumstances of the presence of the SANDF.

“While employment of members of the SANDF is a prerogative of the President and the Minister, Section 18 (2) and (3) of the Defence Act stipulates that if the President or the Minister employs members of the SANDF internally as per Section 201 (2) of the Constitution, they must inform Parliament promptly. This has not been done, hence the demand for an urgent report,” said Malusi Gigaba, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

The committee’s concern emanates from the fact that the protest did not represent any extraordinary occurrence nor was there a threat to life. “The report by the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of the SANDF must include reasons of the employment (if there was one), why Parliament was not informed and cost associated with the employment,” said Phiroane Phala, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

“SAPS handles protest on a daily basis and they have the requisite skills and training to handle such situations. The Co-Chairpersons are of the view that employment of the SANDF should always be under extraordinary circumstances especially considering the stretched budget the defence force is operating with,” they said in a statement.

The SANDF on Wednesday said there was no official deployment to Matatiele. “We wish to state that the SANDF has members in the area on border safeguarding duties and nothing else. We would like to express sincere regret regarding the incident where our soldiers were seen during the march against gender-based violence in Matatiele.”

“The SANDF is a gender sensitive organisation and supports gender programmes. We are cognisant of the unacceptable high levels of gender-based violence, and the prevalence of violence against women and children, and support any intervention by institutions and citizens aimed at dealing with violence against our women and children,” a statement, attributed to Department of Defence Head of Communication Siphiwe Dlamini read.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government reaffirmed its commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) across the province following recent incidents, including the alleged rape of the seven-year-old girl at Bergview College in Matatiele, and the recent judgment in the Timothy Omotoso case, in which the accused was found not guilty.

Televangelist Omotoso was acquitted in the Gqeberha High Court on 32 serious charges, including allegations of rape, racketeering, human trafficking, and other crimes.

In response to the GBVF incidents, particularly the case in Matatiele, the Ministry of Police has deployed urgent and coordinated interventions. These include intensified law enforcement efforts and the deployment of the South African Police Service specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit to assist with the investigations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the provincial government said Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane had reached out to the family to offer reassurance and reaffirm government’s commitment to pursuing justice.

He also reiterated that the Eastern Cape Provincial Government will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and community structures to ensure that “no victim is left behind and no perpetrator escapes accountability”.