Rwandan and Mozambican forces continue to flush out insurgents

Rwandan and Mozambican security forces this week secured an area west of Palma from insurgents as operations continue against ASWJ activities in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

The Rwandan Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 8 February said joint offensive operations were conducted in the general areas Pundanhar and Nhica do Ruvuma, 55 km away from Palma.

“The villages were recently occupied by terrorists as temporary hideouts as they sought to undertake operations to retake the territories lost during the initial Joint Moz and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) offensive operations conducted last year,” the Rwandan MoD said in a statement.

Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces were also alerted to support in blocking the enemy fleeing towards their area of responsibility.

The Joint Task Force Commander, Major General I Kabandana, visited the troops in Pundanhar shortly after forces secured the area.

“In his remarks, he congratulated the Joint Forces and emphasized the need to maintain vigilance, discipline and high level of force protection in order to successfully accomplish their mission with minimal casualties,” the Rwandan MoD said.







The latest operation comes a week after Mozambique officially reopened primary schools in Palma after they were closed for years due to the insurgency.