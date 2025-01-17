Rising tide of violence against South African municipal officials and councillors

South Africa continues to grapple with a troubling trend of violence targeting municipal officials and councillors, with a significant number of murders recorded across provinces over the past five financial years. According to official data, 37 municipal officials and 59 councillors were murdered during this period, reflecting a concerning threat to local governance and public administration.
Murdered Municipal Officials (2019/20 – 2023/24)
A total of 37 municipal officials were killed, with the distribution across provinces as follows:
|Province
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|Total
|Eastern Cape
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Free State
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gauteng
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2
|11
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3
|3
|3
|5
|3
|17
|Limpopo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mpumalanga
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|North West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northern Cape
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Cape
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|3
|5
|8
|13
|8
|37
KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the epicentre of these killings, with 17 incidents, highlighting its status as a hotspot for violence against local government officials.
Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.