Ramaphosa on hand to welcome new police constables

President Cyril Ramaphosa today (Tuesday, 13 December) was at the SA Police Service (SAPS) College in Pretoria to welcome over nine thousand new constables to the ranks of the country’s crime fighters.

He told the parade the day was a milestone in implementation of the SAPS Project Ten Thousand as part of his SONA (State of the Nation Address) commitment to train 12 000 new police personnel this year. The 9 252 new constables underwent nine months training at SAPS colleges and training facilities as well as the 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Kimberley. The training is officially termed basic police learning development programme according to SAnews. They join 495 constables, already in service after a shorter six month training programme which finished in September. Those who made it were among over 500 000 who applied to join the police service in response to recruitment advertising.

At the top end of the rank structure, SAPS added two senior managers. They are Lieutenant General Edith Mavundla as Divisional Commissioner for Technology Management Service and Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo as the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence.

National Police Commission General Fannie Masemola is reported by SAnews as saying the new constables will be deployed to the 1 156 police stations across the country with “a focus on the top 30 crime weight stations in each province”.

The new blood in police ranks is seen as a force multiplier which will “enhance police visibility during and beyond the festive period”





