Public violence arrests in Ladysmith

Police arrested seven suspects for public violence in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Several vehicles were torched after violent protests broke out in Ladysmith and surrounding areas.

Police officers patrolling the R103 road were clearing rubble from the protests when they received information about a group barricading the N11.

On arrival, police spotted a suspicious minibus. All the suspects were caught red-handed setting up barricades on the road.

A search was then conducted. Six tyres, petrol and an axe were found in the minibus.

Seven suspects – aged between 24 and 47 – were placed under arrest for public violence at Elandslaagte SAPS (South African Police Service).

They are expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate Court.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the arrests.







“I am glad suspects were arrested. They will be profiled to check if they are linked to torching of vehicles in Ladysmith,” he said.