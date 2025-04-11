PSiRA rejects concerns over Firearms Regulation amendments

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has strongly dismissed claims stating the newly proposed amendments to firearms regulations will hinder the operations of private security firms.

In a media statement released on X, PSiRA addressed public and industry concerns, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and constructive engagement through the ongoing consultation process.

The proposed amendments relate to the Private Security Industry Firearms Regulations, which were published in the Government Gazette on 28 March 2025 by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu. The regulations are currently open for public and stakeholder comment until 25 April 2025. Reaction to the proposed amendments has been strong, with criticism coming from the SA Gun Owners Association, and the Democratic Alliance (DA), amongst many others. Ian Cameron, DA member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, stated the “recently published draft regulations will make it harder for private security companies to keep communities safe and must be opposed.”

PSiRA sought to clarify that the proposed regulations do not constitute a ban on the use of firearms by private security personnel. Rather, they are intended to introduce specific conditions under which certain calibres may be used, with the aim of enhancing oversight, not restricting lawful operations.

Additionally, PSiRA states the regulations do not limit the quantity of ammunition issued to security officers. Instead, they aim to ensure personnel are adequately equipped in line with operational requirements, with the amendments stating officers must be issued a “reasonable quantity” of ammunition. However, that which constitutes a reasonable quantity is not defined. The SA Gun Owners Association notes the lack of clear guidelines, which it states will create uncertainty and the potential for arbitrary enforcement.

“These proposed changes form part of a broader effort to improve compliance and oversight, guided by a thorough analysis of industry needs,” the PSiRA statement explained.

PSiRA acknowledged the high level of public interest the draft amendments have generated and welcomed the volume of feedback received. “We urge the public and all stakeholders to engage on the basis of facts,” PSiRA said, adding that constructive input will help shape effective and fair regulation.

The draft regulations remain in the proposal stage and are subject to the full legislative process, including consultations, a comprehensive review of submissions, approval by relevant authorities, and finalisation prior to implementation.

PSiRA highlighted that the proposed measures align with international norms, noting that other jurisdictions often enforce far more stringent requirements on private security operations. Furthermore, the statement reiterated PSiRA’s intention to use the current proposals as an opportunity to foster dialogue and craft a balanced regulatory framework.

The private security industry is a vital part of South Africa’s safety and economic infrastructure. With roughly 543 000 registered security officers and an estimated value of R50 billion, the industry is a significant employer and a key provider of entry-level opportunities, PSiRA noted.

PSiRA emphasised that the proposed changes are designed to support responsible operators, improve industry standards, and ensure the safety of the public, without undermining the ability of lawful businesses to operate.

Some of the draft regulations that have caused alarm include restricting where and how armed security officers may operate, causing limitations in protecting public spaces such as malls, schools, churches, and hospitals unless those locations comply with an onerous list of requirements.

The amendments seek to confine the use of semi-automatic rifles to specific scenarios, such as cash-in-transit operations, critical infrastructure protection, and anti-poaching efforts. This restriction effectively disarms tactical response units and high-risk protection teams that regularly encounter violent criminal threats outside these narrow categories, the DA said.

The amendments propose a blanket prohibition on essential non-lethal security tools such as rubber bullets, water cannons, and Tasers—unless specifically registered and approved by PSIRA.

