Private Security Industry proves strong force multiplier in Eyes and Ears initiative, says Masemola

More than 1 600 alerts generated in the Eyes and Ears Initiative (E2) and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system led to 133 vehicles impounded and 50 arrests in the past 12 months.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola told ProtectionWeb more than 1.7-million vehicles were analysed by the system.

He said the collaboration with the PSI (Private Security Industry) and implementation of the E2 Initiative were important to enable the SAPS to use the geographic deployment footprint – guards, patrols, escort vehicles, and air support – of the PSI and to create situational awareness through its control centres.

“The PSI proximity to incidents, crime scenes or crime hotspots could easily provide responsive situational information that would inform and enable the SAPS to appropriately respond to such incidents,” he said.

Masemola added that PSI members were not allowed to actively engage with suspects based on their participation in the E2 Initiative.

“The SAPS entered into a working relationship with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) in 2016. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed by the National Commissioner of Police and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSIRA. The purpose of the MoA is to regulate the collaboration between the SAPS and PSIRA in order to enhance coordination between them at a strategic and operational level.”

