Private Security Industry proves strong force multiplier in E2, says Masemola

The partnership between the South African Police Service and private security companies has been applauded for ensuring a safe election. Ahead of the election, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola spoke to ProtectionWeb about the “highly effective” Eyes and Ears Initiative (E2).

More than 1600 alerts generated in E2 and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system led to 133 vehicles impounded and 50 arrests in the past 12 months.

Masemola told ProtectionWeb more than 1.7-million vehicles were analysed by the system.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.