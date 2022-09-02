PRASA suspends rail infrastructure projects on the Central Line over insecurity

In a statement on Thursday, PRASA said recovery efforts on the Central Line, between Bonteheuwel, Netreg and Heideveld, have been temporarily suspended.

This comes at a time when the business is rebuilding and recovering the rail infrastructure and stations on various corridors across the country and making steady progress in restoring passenger train services.

The Central Line being a strategic corridor in the Western Cape region, the corridor has 12 of the region’s 22 high-income stations and is central in ensuring that PRASA delivers on its primary mandate. However, the Central Line is a highly volatile area with high criminal activity.

A meeting held between South African Police Service (SAPS), councillors in the affected areas and PRASA on Tuesday resolved that a long-lasting solution enhanced by an integrated security plan needs to be devised.

“PRASA protection services together with law enforcement are working on a joint operational security plan. PRASA has already recovered the Northern and Southern Lines, and certain sections on the Central Line between Cape Town and Langa via Pinelands and Serapta have also been recovered.

“The disruption of the projects will have a negative impact on the delivery of the full rail service of the Central Line, which will negatively impact on communities who rely on affordable and efficient mode of transport,” PRASA said.

PRASA has condemned acts of criminality and has affirmed that criminal elements will be dealt with.







“We have full confidence in law enforcement and the various structures that a long-term solution will be found. To deal with elements of criminality. For now, all projects have been temporarily suspended until further notice,” the agency said.