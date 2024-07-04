POPCRU hoping for better resourced police and efforts to tackle policing killing from new minister

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has called on the newly appointed police minister Senzo Mchunu to improve working conditions for police – including reducing the number of police killings – and increase the number of serving police officers in line with United Nations standards.

POPCRU said the appointment of new Ministers within the Criminal Justice Cluster (CJC) are critical as they can influence the direction of law enforcement, corrections and the overall justice policies.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“We outrightly stress the need to have a capable, efficient and ethical CJC leadership that can optimally meet the needs and expectations of its staff complement and the populace at large by ensuring the allocation of sufficient resources in combating crime and maintaining safety and security,” POPCRU’s Media and Communications Officer Richard Mamabolo stated.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.