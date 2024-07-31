POPCRU: 300 SAPS Suicides Since 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has noted an “unfortunate incident” involving members of the SA Police Service that left two dead in a murder-suicide, highlighting the 300 police officers lost to suicide over the last seven years.
It was reported on Sunday, 28 July 2024, a police sergeant in the Westernburg policing district in Polokwane shot a former police officer, and fatally wounded a Brigadier, before taking his own life with his service pistol following the incident.
The surviving victim, a former police officer residing within the same vicinity as the senior officer, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention.
Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.