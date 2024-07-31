POPCRU: 300 SAPS Suicides Since 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has noted an “unfortunate incident” involving members of the SA Police Service that left two dead in a murder-suicide, highlighting the 300 police officers lost to suicide over the last seven years.

It was reported on Sunday, 28 July 2024, a police sergeant in the Westernburg policing district in Polokwane shot a former police officer, and fatally wounded a Brigadier, before taking his own life with his service pistol following the incident.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The surviving victim, a former police officer residing within the same vicinity as the senior officer, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.