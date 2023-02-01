Policeman among six arrest for hijacking

A 43-year-old police sergeant was amongst six suspects who were arrested on Monday for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and two hijacked truck trailers in Clewer, Emalahleni.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said Middleburg Flying Squad members received information about the truck, which was hijacked in Elsburg, Gauteng, in January.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said police officers followed the vehicle’s tracking signal, which led them to a certain plot in Clewer.

“Upon arrival, members noticed a White Toyota Dakar next to two trailers. Upon seeing the police, six people started running in different directions. Police managed to apprehend them and out of the six people, there was a police sergeant stationed at Vosman SAPS, as well as two Zimbabwean nationals.

“Police further discovered that the trailers were still loaded with cooking oil estimated at about R1.3 million and they were positively identified as the ones belonging to the reportedly hijacked truck. It was also established that the Toyota Dakar was reported stolen in Garsfontein (in Gauteng province) in September 2017,” said Mohlala.

He said the truck was also found abandoned a few kilometres from the plot. Police are currently continuing with the investigation to establish if the suspects are not involved in other similar criminal activities.

“Police will further engage the Department of Home Affairs to establish the status of the two foreign nationals in the country,” he said.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on 2 February on charges of hijacking and possession of suspected stolen property.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the involvement of SAPS members in criminal activities and commended dedicated members, as well as other stakeholders, for the bust.







The General said an internal investigation will also be conducted against the member who tarnished the image of the organisation.