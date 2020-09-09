Police urged to ensure rule of law

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on police officers to continue to ensure safety of customers, staff members and property of Clicks stores.

This follows what the Ministry described as organised acts of vandalism at Clicks stores in some provinces.

The Minister’s comments come after public outrage following a Clicks advertisement, where black hair is portrayed as “dry and damaged”.

In a statement, Cele denounced vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store petrol bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

“Ten people, including an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament, were arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property. The MP was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest,” the Ministry said.

The Minister said the advert that sparked public outrage must be condemned from all quarters.

“The genesis of this advert is glaring racism shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can’t go unabated.”

Cele cautioned against damaging property as an act of protest against the advert.

The Police Minister also noted the investigation of a case of pointing a firearm in Port Elizabeth. It is alleged a 52-year-old woman pointed a firearm at EFF members staging a picket inside a mall in Walmer Park.

“Police should ensure the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I’m encouraged officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in affected areas,” Cele said.





