Police recover 200+ firearms out of more than seven thousand stolen

Minister Senzo Mchunu’s SA Police Service (SAPS) recovered less than five percent of the recorded 7 653 stolen and 588 lost firearms in the 2022/23 financial year.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly (NA) public representative Molebogeng Letlape voiced concern over what she termed a significant number of lost and stolen firearms forming part of the illegal firearms in circulation in South Africa. She asked for details in a written question to Mchunu. Apart from numbers she wanted the police minister to explain what happens to recovered firearms.

Of the missing firearms – 8 241 in total – in the immediate past financial year, only 255 were traced and returned to their owners, she was told in a written reply.

